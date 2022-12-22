Man hospitalized in apartment shooting near Clarkston High School

article

An early morning shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex sent a man to the hospital Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Ridge Creek Apartments on the 500 block of Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston.

The location is less than a mile from Georgia Perimeter College's Clarkston campus and Clarkston High School.

Officers arriving at the scene found one male victim with injuries from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. Officials have not released information about his condition or his identity.

Investigators are working on finding our what led up to the shooting and identifying a suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.