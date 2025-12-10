Villa Rica teacher accused of molesting a student on campus

article

A Carroll County educator is being accused of sexually assaulting a student.

What we know:

Rico Thompson, a 54-year-old teacher at Villa Rica Middle School, was arrested on charges of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual exploitation of children, and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported misconduct that happened on campus Dec. 4. The school resource officer immediately launched an investigation.

During the investigation, deputies obtained arrest warrants charging Thompson.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Scott Cowart praised the collaboration between the district and law enforcement. "We appreciate the quick response and ongoing coordination with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office," Cowart said. "We have a wonderful relationship and open communication with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that our schools are a safe place for students and employees. In this case, we thank them again for their prompt action."

The sheriff’s office said the presence of trained school resource officers continues to be critical in ensuring concerns are addressed quickly and thoroughly.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what specific act the student reported or where on campus the alleged misconduct occurred. Officials also have not disclosed Thompson’s current employment status with the school district or whether he remains in custody as the case moves forward. Thompson did not appear in online jail records as of Wednesday afternoon.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active, and officials urged anyone with information about Thompson or the case to contact Investigator Michael Rae at mrae@carrollsheriffga.gov or 770-830-5916 ext. 2278.