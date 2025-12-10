Three-alarm warehouse fire erupts at Ball Ground warehouse

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters work to extinguish a three-alarm warehouse fire at the Trench, Inc. facility on Commerce Street in Ball Ground on Dec. 9, 2025. (Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Service)

No one was injured in a three-alarm warehouse fire in Cherokee County on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Firefighters were called around 9:10 p.m. to the Trench, Inc. warehouse on Commerce Street just off Ball Ground Highway.

Flames and smoke were seen pouring from the commercial building as crews arrived.

The fire escalated after additional alarms were called, and firefighters were eventually able to bring it under control.

Crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots and work to salvage as much property as possible.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage was not immediately known. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.