Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes on Georgia 316 in Lawrenceville

A deadly crash on Georgia 316 shut down all eastbound traffic Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Lawrenceville police said the collision happened shortly before 1 p.m. near the Buford Drive overpass and involved three people.

Medics pronounced one of the drivers dead at the scene.

What you can do:

Traffic was diverted off Georgia 316 near Collins Hill Road as investigators worked the scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles shut down all eastbound lanes of Georgia 316 near the Buford Drive overpass in Lawrenceville as police diverted traffic and began their investigation on December 10, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportati Expand

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the crash or whether any contributing factors such as speed, impairment or weather played a role.

Investigators have not released the names, ages or hometowns of the people involved, and authorities have not detailed the type of vehicles in the collision or whether any video evidence has been recovered.

What's next:

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.