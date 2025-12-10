2 arrested in Rome murder after chase ending in Bartow County, police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mystique Taylor

The Brief Rome police say a woman’s body was found near Hull and Cedar Avenues, leading to a chase and two arrests. Suspects Amaziah Taylor and Rolanda Edwards face charges including felony murder and concealing a death. Police say the 20-year-old victim, not from Georgia, was stabbed and beaten.



Two people have been arrested in connection with a Rome murder after leading law enforcement on a chase through Bartow County, according to Rome police.

The backstory:

Officers said they discovered a woman’s body around noon Tuesday near Hull and Cedar Avenues. Police said the victim had been covered in blankets, and witnesses reported seeing a vehicle in the area shortly before the discovery.

That vehicle was later spotted and stopped by Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies in Bartow County. A FOX 5 viewer captured video of the chase ending, showing deputies surrounding the car.

Rome police said Amaziah Taylor, 23, and Rolanda Monique Edwards, 25, were taken into custody in connection with the dead body.

Taylor is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property, and failure to obey traffic-control devices. He also faces felony warrants for concealing the death of another, aggravated assault, two counts of felony murder, and aggravated battery.

Edwards is charged as party to a crime, with warrants for concealing the death of another and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

What we know:

Both suspects appeared in Floyd County court Wednesday. Edwards received a $5,000 bond, while Taylor was denied bond.

What we don't know:

Police said the victim is 20 years old and not from Georgia, but her name has not been released. Investigators said she was stabbed and beaten.