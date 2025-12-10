Dunwoody High School to name part of stadium after Ryan Seacrest

The Brief Dunwoody High will name its new press box and seating "Seacrest Stadium" after alumnus Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest was a football player and the school’s iconic morning broadcast host, known as "The Voice of Dunwoody." The school board approved the naming unanimously; fundraising for improvements is ongoing.



Dunwoody High School will name its new press box and additional seating after famed alumnus Ryan Seacrest.\

What we know:

Seacrest graduated in 1993 and was a member of the school’s 1992 AAAA Regional Championship football team.

Beyond athletics, he also became a standout behind the microphone. According to a letter sent to the DeKalb County Board of Education, Seacrest transformed the school’s morning announcements into a full morning broadcast, earning the nickname "The Voice of Dunwoody."

During those broadcasts, Seacrest frequently spotlighted students, teachers, and parents — celebrating achievements and contributions to the school community.

Since graduating, Seacrest has become one of the most recognizable names in entertainment, hosting national radio and television programs and most recently taking over as host of "Wheel of Fortune."

To honor his legacy, the school will name its new press box and upgraded seating "Seacrest Stadium."

The school board approved the renaming unanimously at Tuesday night’s meeting.

What's next:

Dunwoody High School is currently raising funds to complete the improvements.