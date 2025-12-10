Victim dies after overnight gunfire at DeKalb County gas station

The Brief A man died after being shot at a Texaco gas station on Glenwood Road early Wednesday. Detectives collected evidence, interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video throughout the morning. Police have not identified the victim or said whether they have a suspect or recovered a weapon.



A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a DeKalb County gas station.

What we know:

Officers responded just before 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to the Texaco gas station located in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road, just off Interstate 285.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a man who had been shot. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

FOX 5’s Kim Leoffler observed officers placing evidence markers and working the scene for more than an hour.

Investigators spent the morning collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Officers investigate a deadly early morning shooting at the Texaco gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 in DeKalb County on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name, age or any details about what led to the shooting.

Investigators have not said whether they have identified a suspect, are searching for a person of interest or recovered a weapon from the scene.