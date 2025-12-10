Newnan firefighters lift stranded deer after month long ordeal

The Brief Firefighters used a 70-foot ladder truck and rope gear to rescue a deer trapped for a month in a retention pond. A DNR ranger tranquilized the buck as neighbors looked on after feeding and naming him Jackson. Officials say the rescue doubled as valuable real world training, with Jackson set for relocation to Paulding County.



When Newnan firefighters got the call of a deer stranded in a deep retention pond of an apartment complex, they sprang into action and ended a month-long ordeal.

What we know:

Crews were called to the Jackson apartment complex on Greison Trail after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources requested help. A DNR ranger tranquilized the young buck, which neighbors had been feeding and had named Jackson after the complex.

Firefighters pulled up with a 70-foot ladder truck and rope rescue gear this week. They climbed about 20 feet down into the retention area and secured the deer in a Stokes basket, treating the operation the same way they would a human rescue. Photos and video from the department showed crews hoisting the basket up to safety using the ladder truck.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Newnan firefighters lift a tranquilized deer named Jackson from a deep retention pond using a Stokes basket and a 70-foot ladder truck at the Jackson apartment complex on Greison Trail in Newnan on Dec. 10, 2025. (Newnan Fire Department)

What they're saying:

"We’ve invested pretty heavily in rope rescue equipment," Battalion Chief John Bynom of the Newnan Fire Department said. "We’ve been doing lots of training here at the training center. So, this was like an offsite opportunity for us to actually perform a rescue."

Many neighbors gathered to watch the effort, thanking firefighters for the planning and equipment that went into saving the deer. Fire officials said the unusual call provided valuable real-world training.

"I mean, it was for me, it was… we got training value out of it, and it was something different, and we got to help, you know," Bynom said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the deer got into the retention pond.

What's next:

State wildlife officials say Jackson will be relocated to Paulding County.