Police: 16-year-old Richmond Hill girl reportedly missing for days

Police in Richmond Hill, Georgia are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for days.

Officials say 16-year-old Sarah Parrish was last seen around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Richmond Hill.

Parrish is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of around 140 pounds. She has a scar on her forehead.

The missing teenager was last seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt and purple sweatpants with Stitch from "Lilo and Stich" printed on them.

If you have any information that could help investigators find her safely, please call the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-2105.

