Georgia sheriff asks for help in finding killers of 8-year-old girl

A Georgia sheriff asked for the public’s help Monday in finding the killers of an 8-year-old girl.

Arbrie Anthony of Augusta was killed in a weekend drive-by shooting on the 2000 block of Third Avenue.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said Monday that two suspects were seen driving a red-orange Jeep Compass TrailHawk with a large black stripe on the hood and a moon roof. But no arrests had been made and few other details were available.

The girl was shot as she stood outside an apartment complex Saturday night. Roundtree said investigators don’t believe the shooting was random but added that there is no reason to believe the little girl was the intended target.

"We are following up on every lead that comes in but I cannot and will not accept the fact that no one knows who these suspects are," Roundtree said. "There are individuals in this community that knew why they were there, knew what they were there for and knew who they were after but yet they’ve failed to come forward with this information."

Roundtree said there were horses for children to pet at the location of the shooting. One of the animals died after being hit by gunfire.

Friends and relatives of the dead girl held a vigil for her Sunday.

"She was out here, she was playing like she always does. She wanted to pet the horse, she saw horses, and she just got murdered senselessly," said Oluwatayo George, Arbrie’s cousin.

