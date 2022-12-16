Georgia deputies arrested over alleged assault of police shooting suspect

article

Three Georgia sheriff’s deputies have been arrested on charges they beat a man suspected of shooting and wounding another deputy in November.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Quincy Cannon, 31, is charged with battery and violating his oath of office, both felonies. Deputy Andrew Acosta, 25, is charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor, and violating his oath of office. Robert Wilson, 45, is charged with violating his oath of office.

Authorities say they were asked to investigate by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office when 34-year-old Vernon Cratic, who officials say is connected to an officer-involved shooting, told agents he had been physically assaulted by deputies after the shooting.

Investigators allege the deputies hit Vernon Cratic in the face and stomach while Cratic was handcuffed and riding in an elevator at the sheriff’s Office in Augusta. They say Cratic was also slammed against an exterior wall while handcuffed and being walked into the building.

It’s unclear if any of the men have a lawyer to represent them. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. It was not immediately clear if the men have posted bail.

The GBI investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.