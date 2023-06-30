Man found shot to death on Richmond Avenue in SE Atlanta

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on a southeast Atlanta road early Friday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Richmond Avenue near Livermore Street.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 that they were called to the scene after reports of shots fired and found a 36-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.

Homicide investigators have blocked part of the road off as they gather evidence and interview witnesses and family members of the victim.

At this time, police have not released the victim's identity or any information on what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.