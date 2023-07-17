Video: Man wanted for attempted murder arrested by Atlanta Police

A man wanted for an attempted murder in Middle Georgia was arrested on the streets of Atlanta in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood earlier this month.

Richard Mancil, 37, had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault-strangulation, criminal attempt to commit murder, and first-degree burglary with the intent to commit a theft, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, aggravated battery, and elder abuse.

Atlanta Police say officer caught up with Mancil near the corner of McDaniel and Peters streets. Video posted to the department’s Facebook page show officers approaching Mancil and quickly putting him into handcuffs.

Officers say they were tipped off to Mancil’s presence and secured the area before moving in for the arrest.

The outstanding warrants were issued out of Houston County, about 100 miles south of Atlanta.

Mancil was booked into the Fulton County Jail and was waiting to be transferred back to Middle Georgia.