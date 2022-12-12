Georgia Bureau of Investigation needs help identifying woman's body

article

After discovering a woman's body in Riceboro, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Stateboro Office has asked for the public's assistance identifying her.

An unidentified white woman was found near Jones Road in Liberty County on Dec. 2.

Investigators believe her remains were dumped there sometime after Nov. 18.

A GBI forensic artist sketched a portrait of what the woman was believed to look like before death.

Authorities said woman had brown hair and brown eyes. She stood somewhere between five-feet-nine-inches tall and five-feet-ten-inches tall. She weighed around 185-200 pounds and had no scars, distinguishable marks nor tattoos.

If you recognize this woman, please reach out to the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.