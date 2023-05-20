Rice Street Jail inmate reportedly digs through wall to attack another inmate

article

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a disturbing incident that occurred on May 17 at approximately 8:30 p.m. within the confines of the Rice Street jail.

According to the initial incident report, inmate Kavian Thomas managed to dig a hole through a shower wall, providing him access to an adjacent cell block where he launched an attack on fellow inmate Derondney Russell. Russell sustained superficial stab wounds to his upper body and is currently receiving medical treatment within the facility's dedicated medical unit.

Following the assault, law enforcement authorities conducted a thorough shakedown of both cell blocks, leading to the alarming discovery of several weapons. Among the confiscated items were makeshift shanks crafted from parts of the dilapidated building infrastructure. These findings underscore the perilous conditions that persist within the Rice Street facility.

Interim Fulton County Jail commander, Curtis Clark, spoke about the ongoing challenges posed by the dangerous conditions within the aging structure. He stated, "It presents a constant challenge for us to eliminate things like this from access to the inmates. This jail has clearly outlived its useful life. That reality makes it even more challenging for us to do our job of providing the safest possible environment, not only for staff but for the inmates as well."

Inmate Kavian Thomas is currently facing pending criminal charges in connection with the attack on inmate Derondney Russell.

As the investigation progresses, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office has released a mugshot of Kavian Thomas to aid in public awareness. Additionally, they have provided photographs showcasing the hole Thomas managed to dig through the wall, highlighting the compromised structural integrity of the facility. Finally, images of the weapons confiscated during the subsequent shakedown serve as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers posed by the presence of such contraband within the jail.