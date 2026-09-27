Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese power Dream past Mystics in Game 1

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The Brief Rhyne Howard dropped 26 points and notched five steals to spark Atlanta past Washington in Game 1. Angel Reese pulled down 12 rebounds and added 13 points during her WNBA playoff debut. Atlanta set a franchise postseason record with 16 steals to fuel a 92-77 victory.



Atlanta turned 22 Washington turnovers into 27 points to secure a 92-77 victory over the Mystics in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday night.

What we know:

Rhyne Howard poured in 26 points and recorded five steals to lead fourth-seeded Atlanta over the No. 5 seed Mystics.

Allisha Gray contributed 22 points, while Jordin Canada tallied 10 points and 11 assists for the Dream. Angel Reese provided 13 points and 12 rebounds in her career playoff debut.

Atlanta set a franchise playoff record by gathering 16 steals, coming within two of the WNBA mark.

Howard converted 10 of 10 free throws to complement her scoring night.

Sonia Citron paced Washington with 25 points, while Kiki Iriafen produced 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Shakira Austin added 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Mystics.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if Washington will adjust its starting lineup to limit turnovers ahead of Game 2.

It remains unknown how the Mystics plan to counter Atlanta's perimeter pressure after surrendering 27 points off giveaways.

What's next:

Game 2 of the first-round series takes place Wednesday in Washington.

The Mystics, making their first postseason appearance since capturing the 2019 WNBA title, must win to extend their season.