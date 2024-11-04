Rewards increased for arrest in DeKalb County dog cruelty case

article

More metro Atlanta animal rights organizations are offering a reward for whoever can help DeKalb County police catch a man accused of tying two dogs to the back of his car and dragging them down a road.

Halo House for Dogs, an organization that provides end-of-life care for senior dogs, and Georgia Animal Rights and Protection have teamed up to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for the alleged animal cruelty.

The reward is in addition to the previous $1,000 offered by the Henry County Humane Society.

"The defenseless dogs should have been loved and cared for. Instead, ropes were tied around their necks, and they were subjected to incredible pain and suffering," the groups said in a statement announcing the new reward.

Dog abuse caught on camera, DeKalb officials say

DeKalb County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Claire Simms Chaffins says the alleged animal abuse happened on Sept. 13 at the Redan Recreation Center on Phillips Road.

According to investigators, surveillance cameras caught the man dragging the dogs behind the car, untying them from his bumper, and leaving them in the lot to die.

"He briefly got out of the car. Untied the dogs and carefully backed out of the parking lot. Our investigators believe that's to hide his license plate number from the cameras." Chaffins said.

A witness made the shocking discovery of the dogs and called the police. Officials described the two animals as a medium-sized black mixed breed and a medium-sized mixed brindle that was around 9 months old. The black dog did not survive its injuries.

(DeKalb County District Attorney)

Authorities described the car involved in the case as a dark-colored, four-door sedan which may be a 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver was wearing a dark gray top with a white logo on the chest and white writing on the back, dark pants, and a white baseball cap.

Officials say the suspect will face two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty charges, which can carry up to 10 years in jail and $30,000 in fines.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement tip line at (404) 294-2939.