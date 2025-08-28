New reward offered in DeKalb County cold case triple homicide

article

DeKalb County law enforcement are asking the public for help solving a cold case triple homicide that happened in Stonecrest.

It's been nearly eight years since Eric James Robinson, Stanford Henderson, and Starlynne Henderson were found shot to death at an apartment complex. Their killer has never been identified.

What we know:

On Aug. 30, officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called to an apartment building on the 5800 block of Par Four Court after receiving reports of a shooting.

Inside one of the apartments, officers found 27-year-old Eric Robinson, 28-year-old Stanford Henderson, and 28-year-old Starlynne Henderson shot multiple times. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Robinson and Stanford Henderson lived in the apartment. Starlynne Henderson was there to celebrate her brother's birthday.

Authorities at the time told FOX 5 that they did not find any weapons on the victims, and it appeared like they did not defend themselves.

Dig deeper:

In an effort to get new tips about the case, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.

What you can do:

If you have any details that could help with the case, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or text "CSGA" to 738477.