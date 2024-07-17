Reward offered for information leading to Hollywood Road shooting suspects

article

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is appealing to the public for assistance in a homicide case that occurred on July 10 at 1634 Hollywood Road NW.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot shortly after 4 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered 16-year-old Maurice Weems suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Weems was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but, despite intensive life-saving efforts, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking for 3 people who may have been involved in the shooting. They have released video associated with the incident.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Informants are not required to provide their names or any identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.