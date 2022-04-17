Reward offered for tips leading to arrest in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

article

Investigators have released the name of the man shot and killed at southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Friday morning. The gunman is still on the run.

Rubin "Pokey" Bridges was found on the ground by officers responding just before 6:30 a.m. to the Donnelly Courts Apartments located in the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue. Police said Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Investigators are hoping a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the shooter will help solve the case.

A motive in the shooting was not given by investigators.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

