West Georgia man facing multiple child sex-related charges

A man is facing multiple child sex-related charges following a joint investigation by law enforcement agencies in west Georgia.

What we know:

Sheriff Greg Countryman said members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Collaborative Intelligence Group partnered with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10, leading to the arrest of Charles Monfee Sr.

Monfee was charged with child molestation, possession of child exploitation material, incest and sexual battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Monfee was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident. Investigators described the case as ongoing and said additional criminal charges are likely pending.

What they're saying:

"We won’t stop until the criminals do," Countryman said in a statement announcing the arrest.