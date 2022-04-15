Police investigating shooting, possible car crash at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Homicide investigators and detectives are on the scene of a shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Friday morning.

Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that officers responded to the Donnelly Courts Apartments on the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue after reports of a person shot.

FOX 5 cameras caught a heavy police presence at the scene, with the medical examiner, homicide commander, and other investigators at the complex.

Police are focusing most of their efforts on a silver car that appears to have crashed into a fence at the apartment complex.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting or the status of any victims.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

