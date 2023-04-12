Reward increases for return of pug dognapped from car in Buckhead

article

The reward for the return of a black dognapped from a vehicle near a popular Buckhead dog hot spot has increased to $5,000

Atlanta Police say "Puck" was taken from a vehicle parked at 314 Buckhead Ave. That is across the street from the popular Fetch Park, a bar for dogs and their people.

Police say Puck has a microchip and an owner who is missing him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.