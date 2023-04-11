Pug taken from vehicle near Buckhead dog spot

article

Police are searching for a black pug who was dognapped from a vehicle near a popular Buckhead dog hot spot.

Atlanta Police say "Puck" was taken from a vehicle parked at 314 Buckhead Ave. That is across the street from the popular Fetch Park, a bar for dogs and their people.

Police say Puck has a microchip and an owner who is missing him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.