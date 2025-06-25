Expand / Collapse search
Reward offered in arson attacks at Marietta car dealerships

By
Published  June 25, 2025 6:20am EDT
Marietta
Officials say two fires that broke out at Marietta car dealerships were acts of arson. (Marietta Fire)

The Brief

    • Marietta police are hoping a reward will help them catch a man accused of setting fires at two local used car dealerships.
    • Investigators say the flames first broke out at Atlanta Luxury Motors shortly before midnight on Monday. A second fire was reported minutes later.
    • Five vehicles were destroyed by the flames.

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps them catch a person suspected of intentionally setting fires at two Cobb County used car dealerships.

Both fires happened late Monday night on Cobb Parkway in Marietta.

What we know:

Investigators say the flames first broke out at Atlanta Luxury Motors shortly before midnight.

Minutes later, fire crews responded to Unlimited Auto Group of Marietta, just about a half a mile away.

Marietta police and fire officials are investigating multiple fires at two local used car dealerships overnight. (FOX 5)

According to fire officials, two pick-up trucks were damaged at the first location and three other vehicles were damaged at the second.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Dig deeper:

 After putting out the flames, investigators say they determined the fires were a case of arson.

Officials believe that both incidents were started by the same man seen walking down Cobb Parkway. The motive behind the fires remains unknown.

What you can do:

Officials are offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you know anything that could help, call Captain Richard Franklin of the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office at (770) 794-5458 or the Georgia Arson Hotline, 1-800-282-5804. 

The Source: Information for this story came from previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting and a statmenet from the Marietta Fire Marshall. 

