Reward offered in arson attacks at Marietta car dealerships

Marietta authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps them catch a person suspected of intentionally setting fires at two Cobb County used car dealerships.

Both fires happened late Monday night on Cobb Parkway in Marietta.

What we know:

Investigators say the flames first broke out at Atlanta Luxury Motors shortly before midnight.

Minutes later, fire crews responded to Unlimited Auto Group of Marietta, just about a half a mile away.

According to fire officials, two pick-up trucks were damaged at the first location and three other vehicles were damaged at the second.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Dig deeper:

After putting out the flames, investigators say they determined the fires were a case of arson.

Officials believe that both incidents were started by the same man seen walking down Cobb Parkway. The motive behind the fires remains unknown.

What you can do:

Officials are offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you know anything that could help, call Captain Richard Franklin of the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office at (770) 794-5458 or the Georgia Arson Hotline, 1-800-282-5804.