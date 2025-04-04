Revolutionizing postpartum care: Haven Postnatal Retreat offers new hope for mothers

The Brief A postnatal retreat in Midtown Atlanta is aimed at giving new mothers the support they need in the first few weeks after birth. The Haven Postnatal Retreat at the Four Seasons has twelve rooms and can accept new moms from right after birth up until their baby is twelve weeks old. The care is popular in Asia and now is making its way to the U.S.



The first months after having a baby can be challenging for new moms, but a new center in Midtown Atlanta aims at making that transition easier.

It's called the Haven Postnatal Retreat at the Four Seasons.

What they're saying:

"Postpartum care is not really looked at as healthcare, right? You get your one visit postpartum at 6 to 8 weeks and then that's pretty much it," Brittany Starobin, founder and CEO of Haven Postnatal Retreat, said.

Starobin wanted to start this facility after she dealt with postpartum depression herself.

"I suffered in silence. It wasn't for a lack of support, but it's like everyone expects you to be OK. Suck it up, buttercup. You're fine. You don't really feel like it's a safe space to talk through what you're going through," Starobin said.

"We provide mental health support, lactation support, and we do interactive workshops daily," she added.

Paisli Boissiere-Foye stayed at the facility with her son when he was eight weeks old.

"I was overwhelmed. I felt like I wasn't doing some of the things correctly because after you have a baby, they just throw you out there," she said.

"I felt so refreshed. I explained to my husband that I feel like I can walk on clouds because I feel like I had a great reset as a break," she added.

While insurance generally doesn't cover this form of postnatal care, we are working to find ways to make it accessible to more mothers.

"This shouldn't be a luxury. Everyone should have access to it. So we are diligently working through what that looks like, between scholarship funds and trying to get insurance to cover some of it," Starobin said.