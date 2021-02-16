Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:31 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Clay County

Retired Gwinnett County sergeant dies from COVID-19 complications

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Retired Sgt. Stanley Wilson (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a retired sergeant after a battle with COVID-19.

Officials say that retired Sgt. Stanley Wilson passed away on Monday due to complications resulting from the virus. He was 70 years old.

Wilson began working at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in 1996 and retired just last month.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues as we all mourn his passing," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We extend our utmost gratitude to Stanley for his 25 years of outstanding service, and his commitment to the community."

Wilson is survived by his three daughters, Teresa, Stephanie, and Amanda.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.