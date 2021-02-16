Retired Gwinnett County sergeant dies from COVID-19 complications

article

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a retired sergeant after a battle with COVID-19.

Officials say that retired Sgt. Stanley Wilson passed away on Monday due to complications resulting from the virus. He was 70 years old.

Wilson began working at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in 1996 and retired just last month.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues as we all mourn his passing," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We extend our utmost gratitude to Stanley for his 25 years of outstanding service, and his commitment to the community."

Wilson is survived by his three daughters, Teresa, Stephanie, and Amanda.

