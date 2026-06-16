Retired Atlanta officer may have died from medical emergency

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The Brief Clayton County police are investigating the death of a retired Atlanta police officer found outside his Jonesboro home on Saturday. Authorities discovered the unresponsive reserve sergeant in his driveway, but investigators have found no immediate signs of foul play. Family members remain deeply concerned about the situation after reporting they discovered blood throughout the man's house.



A retired Atlanta police officer who was found dead in his own driveway over the weekend may have died from a medical emergency, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

What we know:

Clayton County police officers responded to a home in the 70 block of Upper Riverdale Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of an unresponsive person.

Retired Atlanta Police Officer James Edward Sinkfield was found dead in his own driveway on June 13, 2026, according to family members. (FOX 5)

When officers arrived at the Jonesboro location, they found 61-year-old James Edward Sinkfield lying in the driveway.

Fire personnel also responded to the scene and confirmed that Sinkfield had died.

Detectives are combing through the area but have found no evidence of a physical altercation or foul play at this point in the active investigation, according to Clayton County police.

Although an autopsy has not been completed, police believe Sinkfield may have died from a medical emergency.

"Clayton County Police Department detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and will conduct a thorough investigation. At this time, the case remains active and ongoing," the Clayton County Police Department said in a statement.

RELATED: Family seeks answers after retired Atlanta police officer found dead

Dig deeper:

Family members who spoke to FOX 5 previously were deeply concerned about the circumstances surrounding Sinkfield’s death because they said they found blood throughout his home.

Relatives said that Sinkfield was healthy, active, and still serving his community as a current police officer at Fort Valley State. Police confirmed that Sinkfield was serving as a reserve sergeant for the school at the time of his death.

A relative shared how much Sinkfield meant to his community, noting, "He was well-known in the Atlanta community. At the Mathematics Center off Campbellton Road, he spent countless hours teaching and mentoring kids. He was a great uncle, a great cousin, loved by many and hated by few."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ James Edward Sinkfield in an undated photo. (Photo provided by family)

What we don't know:

An official cause and manner of death are still pending because an autopsy has not been completed. Although police believe Sinkfield may have died from a medical emergency due to a lack of apparent trauma on his body, authorities have not yet confirmed what exactly caused his death.