Resurfacing project to begin next week on DeKalb Avenue

Starting next week, the DeKalb Avenue resurfacing project will be underway. The roadway, which has been riddled with potholes, crumbling pavement, and large cracks, will undergo much-needed improvements from Jackson Street to near Ridgecrest Road. The goal of this project is to not only enhance travel and safety conditions for drivers, but also for pedestrians and cyclists who frequently use this stretch of road.

The construction work will take place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. with a break on Friday and Saturday nights. The project will not only focus on resurfacing the roadway, but also on upgrading traffic signal coordinations and bike lanes.

This project is a welcome relief for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who have had to navigate the uneven and hazardous roadway for years. The upgrades will bring much-needed improvements to this stretch of road and help ensure the safety of all those who use it. The project is expected to take several weeks, but officials hope that it will be completed on time, and without any significant disruptions to traffic.