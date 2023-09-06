Resiliency fund seeking donations to help Covington businesses after destructive fire

In the wake of a destructive fire in downtown Covington last month, the local community is uniting to support affected businesses. A resiliency fund has been established with the primary goal of helping stores and establishments reopen their doors.

The fire left a trail of devastation, particularly targeting a historic brick building dating back to the late 1800s. The inferno also impacted 11 other businesses, leaving them grappling with the aftermath of both fire and water damage.

The establishment of the resiliency fund signals a collective effort to rebuild and restore what has been lost. Businesses, organizations, and individuals alike are encouraged to contribute to this vital initiative.

Donations to the fund are open to all, irrespective of whether they are businesses looking to help their neighbors, organizations seeking to support the community, or individuals who wish to contribute to the restoration efforts.