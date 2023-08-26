Expand / Collapse search
Fire rips through historic building in downtown Covington Friday night

Covington
Fire in downtown Covington

A historic building in downtown Covington caught on fire on Friday night.

NEWTON COUNTY - A fire broke out Friday night in a historic building in downtown Covington on Monticello Street

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25. 

According to Covington Fire Department, the fire has been difficult for them to extinguish because of the age of the building involved.

At this time, it is not known what started the fire in the building that is between 100 and 150 years old.

Four businesses have been impacted, but no injuries have been reported. 

Multiple fire departments from nearby towns and the City of Atlanta responded to the fire. 

Covington has been host to many film and television productions, including "The Vampire Diaries" and "My Cousin Vinny."