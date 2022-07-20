Langford Park conditions deteriorating, parents call for action

Those who live around and frequent Langford Park in southwest Atlanta said the outdoor playground needs immediate work from the city.

Many believe the patchy and rough turf as well as old equipment makes it dangerous for little ones to have fun.

"It’s disappointing. It’s really disappointing," Ken Akbar said.

From hard, crumbling turf, to rusted bolts on the swings, to debris and graffiti, residents who frequent the park said the green space is in need of TLC.

"As of March 21, we came out here and playing. I was so frustrated that our kids had inadequate resources and inadequate equipment," Monique Nunnally said.

Monique Nunnally takes her 3-year-old daughter to the area, but noticed earlier in the year what she claims are deteriorating conditions.

"I started to notice in January. I mentioned the issue in February at our meeting to our parks representative, and they said they would be on it. I followed up with an email and then officially filed with 311 in May," Nunnally said.

Months later still nothing.

"We had just come from Old Fourth Ward, and she saw a Palatial playground, and she loved it. Then she comes to her own neighborhood park, and she’s not as happy," Nunnally said.

"This park has been the lifeblood of this community and the communities around," Ken Akbar said.

Ken Akbar is the president of the Civic League for the Joyland area and said this area has been his home for decades.

"You go to some of the other parks in the more affluent areas, and you don’t have these kinds of challenges. We have had to file one work order behind another," Akbar said.

The two have been in contact with Atlanta City Council member Antonio Lewis, who has reached out to the city. FOX 5 spoke with Council member Lewis and he said updates to the park will be made in five to seven business days.

"Please know that we matter, and you can show us by fixing our park," Nunnally said.

A representative for the Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation sent this statement:

"The Department of Parks and Recreation is aware and has been working on remedying the matter at the playground in Arthur Langford Park. The creek located adjacent to the playground causes frequent flooding which leads to water being trapped underneath the rubberized surface, causing temporary uneven play surfaces. Parks staff continues to monitor and adjust as needed."