Residents question removal of young Stockbridge mayor

The Brief Stockbridge residents are questioning whether removing Mayor Jayden Williams from office was an appropriate response to allegations of misconduct. Williams was removed Saturday following an investigative hearing that included allegations of misuse of city funds. He denies wrongdoing. Some residents argue city leaders should have considered a reprimand or corrective action before removing an elected official.



Stockbridge residents are questioning the City Council's decision to remove Mayor Jayden Williams from office, asking whether the punishment was proportional to the allegations against him.

PREVIOUS STORY: Stockbridge City Council votes to remove Mayor Jayden Williams

What we know:

The concerns were raised as the council met for the first time since Williams was ousted Saturday following a lengthy investigative hearing into allegations of misconduct, including the misuse of city funds.

Williams has denied wrongdoing. His attorney has argued that the actions at issue were mistakes made by an inexperienced leader and did not rise to the level of warranting his removal.

Residents question severity of punishment

What they're saying:

During the council meeting, residents questioned why less severe measures were not taken before Williams was removed from the office voters elected him to hold.

"My simple question is, was the punishment proportional to the wrongdoing?" one resident said.

The resident questioned whether Williams should have first received a formal reprimand, corrective action or an opportunity to change his behavior.

"Because you were not simply terminating an employee, you were overturning the decision of the voters," the resident said.

The criticism comes as Stockbridge moves forward with plans to fill the vacant mayor's seat.

Williams, who campaigned for the position while still a student at Clark Atlanta University, was the youngest mayor in Stockbridge's history and the youngest Black mayor in the state of Georgia.

Williams is not facing criminal charges related to his alleged conduct.

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