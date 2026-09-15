Fulton Fresh Mobile Market returns for fall season

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The Brief The Fulton Fresh Mobile Market returns Tuesday with free fresh fruits and vegetables for Fulton County residents. The mobile market will make stops at three locations during its fall schedule. No registration is required, and the program runs through Oct. 1.



Fulton County residents will once again have access to fresh fruits and vegetables as the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market returns for its fall season.

What we know:

The program begins Tuesday and will make stops at Bethlehem Baptist Church, William Walker Recreation Center and St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to fresh produce, residents can take part in nutrition education and food demonstrations designed to provide information about healthy eating and preparing nutritious meals.

No advance registration is required to participate.

The Fulton Fresh Mobile Market will continue making stops through Oct. 1.