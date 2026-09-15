Fall allergies surge as North Georgia pollen count climbs

The Brief North Georgia's fall allergy season is making its presence felt, with the pollen count reaching the high range Monday. The pollen count hit 144, the first high reading since May 1. Hot, humid and dry conditions continue Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the 90s in much of the region.



If you've been sneezing, sniffling or dealing with itchy eyes lately, fall allergies could be the culprit.

What we know:

North Georgia is experiencing a secondary seasonal peak in pollen, and the latest numbers show this year's fall allergy season is packing more of a punch than usual.

The pollen count reached 144 on Monday, putting it in the high range. That's notable because fall pollen levels more commonly remain in the moderate range rather than reaching the much higher numbers often seen during the spring.

Monday's reading was also the first high pollen count recorded since May 1.

Why pollen can spike again in the fall

Spring may get most of the attention when it comes to allergies, but pollen can also surge again as summer gives way to fall.

That secondary peak can cause problems for people sensitive to seasonal allergens, particularly when dry weather allows pollen to remain in the air.

North Georgia isn't expecting much help from rain Tuesday. The forecast remains dry across the region, with another hot and humid afternoon ahead.

Hot September weather continues

Temperatures are starting Tuesday mainly in the 70s, including 76 degrees in Atlanta, before climbing well above the seasonal average.

Atlanta is expected to remain in the 90s, while highs could reach 94 degrees in Rome and 93 in Thomaston. The average high for this time of year is 84 degrees.

East winds will increase after sunrise, with some afternoon gusts approaching 20 mph. Parts of eastern, central and northeast Georgia could see temporary cloud cover, potentially keeping temperatures slightly lower in those areas.