Residents push for streetlights as police continue search for shooter

Neighbors in one DeKalb County community say they are still on edge over a month after someone shot up a home with a family inside.

As the police continue the search for whoever’s responsible, residents are fighting for streetlights to help deter crime.

"The feeling has been on edge," Gia Mullen said.

Mullen’s nerves are still shaken like many around her after someone shot up her neighbors’ home on May 5.

The incident happened when a family was inside celebrating a birthday when gunfire erupted outside sending bullets inside.

"People don’t really like to come out to a lit up area to commit crime. They want to cover it up and hide. They want to feel as if they can get away with it," Mullen said.

Those living in the DeKalb County neighborhood off of River Road believe streetlamps could deter crime.

Studies on light installations in other cities, like Chicago, show it reduced crimes such as murder, robbery and aggravated assault by 36%.

LED streetlights cut burglaries and other property crimes by 18% in Detroit.

But who is responsible?

DeKalb County officials sent a statement to FOX 5 saying:

"DeKalb County does not maintain or install streetlights."

FOX 5 learned Georgia Power is in charge, but the cost burden falls on those who live in the community.

"It’s not that many on the street, so not everyone has the funds to pay out of pocket for the street post and lights," Mullen said.

In statement, Georgia Power officials directed people to a website and said:

"The site has a ‘Design-a-light tool,’ light fixture options, case studies with photos and more. In addition, after entering a request, Georgia Power’s lighting experts can work to help address specific lighting needs."

Mullen says many in the area simply can’t afford it.

Mullen wants DeKalb County leaders to model former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom’s 2021 "Light the Night" campaign where the city funded 10,000 streetlights to nearly 100 Atlanta neighborhoods to crack down on crime.

"It’s very frustrating especially for the ones that have a set amount of income and can’t afford to come out of pocket," Mullen said.

For full details on how to apply for the streetlights, click here.