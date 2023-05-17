Bullets tear through DeKalb County home during 5-year-old's birthday party

A DeKalb County family says God was with them as someone opened fire sending dozens of bullets into their home.

The Horne family say bullets ripped through the house while they celebrated a 5-year-old’s birthday.

"God is watching everything that you do," Adam Horne said.

That is the strong message Horne and his daughter Briana have to whoever shot up their DeKalb County home on May 6.

"I felt like someone was trying to kill me," Adam Horne said.

"We left for a second, and come back, and we just have gunshots coming through the house," Briana Horne said.

The family came together to celebrate Briana’s 5-year-old’s birthday.

The celebration turned to survival.

"I was standing up, and my wife was on the sofa. We heard to gunshots. We thought it was firecracker then afterward it started coming inside the house and all in the ceiling," Horne said.

Adam’s wife, who lives with diabetes and uses a wheelchair, was also inside the home off River Road.

"I told my wife to get on the floor, and I jumped and laid on the floor so the bullets wouldn’t get me," Adam Horne said.

"They also shot up here. It’s the dining room area where we were celebrating my daughter’s birthday. If we hadn’t have left. We would have all gotten hit," Briana Horne said.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ The Horne family point out the bullet holes they say their DeKalb County home received during their 5-year-old’s birthday party on May 6, 2023. (Supplied)

DeKalb County Police say they are looking into the incident, but the family says they were the ones who found the bullets the next day, not police.

"He said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, but this is common in DeKalb County. It happens often.’ He took a report and left," Horne said.

As the Horne family prays whoever’s responsible is caught, they know that they are blessed.

"My sister was actually on the floor when the bullets came in. I don’t know why. If she was up she would have gotten hit. That’s why I said God was with us because it could have been worse. Someone could have gotten harmed, but it could have been worse," Briana Horne said.

The Hornes believe they found shell casings for two guns. A rifle and a smaller handheld gun.