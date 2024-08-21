Residents displaced by massive Atlanta apartment fire still fighting to get belongings

Former residents of the Bell Collier Village Apartments in northwest Atlanta are furious as they remain unable to get their belongings from their apartments following a devastating fire on July 27.

Christopher Jackson, one of those residents, said he has video proof that the inside of his home appeared undamaged, but still, management wouldn't budge.

They canceled everyone's lease earlier this month.

Days later, he said he returned to the complex on Howell Mill Road and a construction worker did him a favor by entering his unit to retrieve his medication.

"He FaceTimed me when he got into the unit, and the first thing he said when he got into my unit is, 'This unit is just as you left it, there’s nothing wrong with this unit, I don’t know why they won’t let you in,'" Jackson recounted.

Though the video connection was poor, Jackson maintains there was no evidence of water, fire, or structural damage.

He presented the video to the company's higher-ups, hoping they would reconsider their stance.

"They were more concerned in me telling them who recorded the video for me so they could reprimand them," Jackson said.

A spokesperson for Bell Partners told FOX 5 in an email statement that the residents would get more information about how to get their things in the coming days.

"We appreciate the urgency and complexity of the situation," said Rosie Downey, spokesperson for Bell Partners. "We are working with retrieval and recovery specialists to develop a safe and organized content removal process, as the site is not accessible given deteriorating and therefore hazardous conditions. Details will be shared in the coming days. We very much appreciate your continued understanding in this matter."

Jackson expressed his frustration with the company's communication.

"I am happy they responded to you because they have not responded to us. It’s just lies. They’re trying to do damage control with the media," he said.

Having just signed a new lease, Jackson fears he may have to write off everything he owns still inside the building. But there are others who aren't as lucky.

"There are people who have immigration papers in their unit, there are people who have ashes of deceased in their unit, and they will not let us in our units at all," Jackson said.

Jackson has joined a class-action lawsuit against the building’s owners, alleging negligence.

Atlanta’s fire chief has also acknowledged equipment issues on the department's end hindered efforts to combat the blaze.