Cause of Howell Mill Road NW luxury apartment building fire released

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD) responded to a significant fire shortly before 6:25 p.m. July 27 at a five-story multifamily apartment building – Bell Collier Village Apartments – located at 1950 Howell Mill Road NW. The blaze erupted during an unsanctioned rooftop party attended by over 100 people.

It is believed that the fire was started from a propane grill that had been filled with charcoal. The fire spread quickly and despite the fire department's quick response, the intensity of the fire was exacerbated by the property owners’ inadequate fire safety controls, according to the fire department. The combustible rooftop deck and unprotected roof membrane further fueled the fire.

Over 80 AFRD members from 32 fire units, including engines, trucks, heavy rescue, EMS, and command teams, battled the flames for more than two hours, using over 250,000 gallons of water, the fire department says.

"The failure to maintain essential fire safety measures and the presence of an unsanctioned party with hazardous equipment underscores the need for property owners to ensure compliance with safety standards," stated Fire Chief Roderick M. Smith. "This disregard for fire regulations not only endangers lives but complicates our emergency response efforts."

The property was returned to the owners on July 28 at 12:27 p.m. Structural evaluations, the owners’ responsibility, will determine when the building can be safely accessed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Georgia Arson Control Tip Line at 1-800-282-5804; all tips are anonymous. AFRD emphasizes the importance of fire safety and proper controls to prevent future incidents.

During the rescue operations, multiple pets were saved, and no lives were lost. However, one AFRD member experienced heat exhaustion and was treated on-site.

In response to the fire, the Mayor's Office has partnered with community organizations, including the American Red Cross and Goodwill of North Georgia, to provide emergency relief, clothing, and food.