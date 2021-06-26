Rescue attempt leaves cat and owner stuck in tree

A recent rescue attempt left a cat and its owner stuck in a tree in Oklahoma.

Tulsa Fire Department had to rescue the pair and posted the footage on June 25.

"A cat climbed high up into a tree," the department said on its Facebook page. The cat’s "owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue. Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely."

Cat and owner were eventually helped down from the tree.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.