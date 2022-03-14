Report of gunshots south of Georgia Tech campus leads to man arrested on gun charges

article

The Atlanta Police Department said a 27-year-old man is in custody after he fled the scene of a crash, following a report of gunshots a few blocks south of the Georgia Tech campus.

Police said 27-year-old Nicholas Dominic faces gun possession charges, reckless conduct and hit-and-run after he crashed a car on Lovejoy Street in northwest Atlanta before fleeing in another car.

Police went at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to 556 Lovejoy Street after receiving a report of shots fired.

They found a white sedan crashed into another car.

People at the scene told police the sedan's driver left in a different car.

Georgia Tech police pulled over the car, driven by Dominic.

Police said officers did not find a person shot, but investigators responded and arrested Dominic.

