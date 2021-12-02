Family of Scout Schultz receives $1 million settlement from Georgia Tech over shooting

The family of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by campus police in 2017 has settled their lawsuit against the university for $1 million.

Scout Schultz, 21, died September 16, 2017, after a confrontation with campus police. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Schultz called 911 to report an armed person on campus and gave officers a description that matched Schultz's appearance. When officers arrived, they said Schultz had something in his hand and refused to comply with their commands to drop it. The object turned out to be a multi-tool that contained a knife.

"It was a long process, but it turned out to be a positive one," said Chris Stewart, the family's attorney.

The officer who shot Schultz shooting was identified to be Tyler Beck. In 2020, officials announced he would not face charges, arguing that the shooting was justified.

Schultz's death sparked demonstrations on campus with multiple arrests.

In response to the shooting, then-university president George P. "Bud" Peterson called the events a "heart-wrenching, painful time for the entire Georgia Tech community" and said the campus sent its prayers to the family.

Thursday, the attorneys for Schultz's family said they received one of the highest settlements in the state against a university’s police force in an officer-involved shooting at $1 million.

Stewart said the most important thing to the family is the changes the university put in place since Schultz's death.

"Georgia Tech made some very significant changes on campus, which they should be saluted for. Most importantly, equipping all the officers with Taser, which is now a non-lethal option and making sure that they all have crisis intervention training," Stewart said.

The university has also expanded its LGBTQIA Resource Center to work to enhance LGBTQIA mental health and wellness initiatives.

At the time of their death, Schultz was an engineering student at the university and the president of its Pride Alliance.

