Report: Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds was speeding before fatal crash

Atlanta police now say speed was the key factor in the motorcycle crash that killed Mastodon co-founder William Brent Hinds last month.

What they're saying:

Investigators concluded that Hinds was traveling between 63 and 68 mph on his Harley-Davidson when he collided with a BMW SUV driven by a 22-year-old woman at the intersection of Memorial Drive SE and Boulevard SE shortly before midnight on Aug. 20. The posted limit at the location is 35 mph, police said.

Hinds, 51, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The backstory:

In their initial findings, police suggested the SUV driver may have failed to yield while making a left turn. However, video from the intersection, along with eyewitness accounts, led investigators to determine that Hinds’ speed caused the crash, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Two people told officers the motorcycle appeared to be moving quickly before impact.

The report acknowledged discrepancies about the traffic signal. The woman driving the BMW insisted she had a green light, while one witness claimed it was red when the collision occurred. The driver stayed on the scene and spoke with investigators.

Police wrote in their final assessment: "Hinds was at fault for the crash."

The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined that Hinds died of blunt force injuries and the manner of death was an "accident."

Dig deeper:

Hinds was born in Helena, Alabama, in 1974 and later moved to Atlanta to pursue music. He co-founded Mastodon in 2000 alongside Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher and Brann Dailor, helping the band earn critical acclaim and a Grammy Award in 2018. Mastodon announced earlier this year that Hinds and the group had parted ways.

Following his death, the band said in a statement that they were "heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force." Tributes from fellow musicians and fans across the globe poured in after the crash.

In addition to being a musician and motorcyclist enthusiast, Hinds also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, water and snow skiing, painting, cooking and spending time with his friends.

Hinds is survived by his mother, father, stepmother, stepsister and multiple other family members. According to his obituary, a Celebration of Life will be held in Atlanta for Hinds at a later date.