Mastodon co-founder Brent Hinds killed in Atlanta motorcycle crash

The Brief William Brent Hinds, 51, co-founder and former member of Atlanta heavy metal band Mastodon, was killed in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday. Police said a BMW SUV turned left and failed to yield, colliding with Hinds’ Harley-Davidson at Memorial Drive SE and Boulevard SE. The SUV driver remained at the scene; Atlanta police continue to investigate the deadly collision.



A man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was killed late Wednesday night in a collision with an SUV at the intersection of Memorial Drive SE and Boulevard SE, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash around 11:35 p.m. and found the motorcyclist unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Police said a woman driving a BMW SUV was making a left turn when she failed to yield and struck the motorcycle, which was headed west on Boulevard. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Early Thursday afternoon, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed that the motorcyclist was 51-year-old William Brent Hinds, co-founder and former member of the Atlanta-born heavy metal band Mastodon.

Hinds told Billboard magazine recently that he was "kicked out" of the group.

The backstory:

Hines co-founded the group in 2000 with bassist/singer Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer/singer Brann Dailor. The band released its first album titled "Remission" in 2022 on the Relapse label and signed with Warner Music Group's Reprise label in 2005. The band released 8 more albums, with the most recent being an album titled "Hushed and Grim" in 2021.

The band revealed in March that Hinds and Mastodon had "mutually decided to part ways," according to Billboard.

The band released a statement on Instagram saying,

We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.

Relapse Records released the following statement:

Hinds was born in 1974 in Helena, Alabama, and moved to Atlanta in the late 1990s.

He was scheduled to give a masterclass in Winchester, Tennessee, on Aug. 30.

Other tributes:

Tributes to the guitarist began pouring in on social media as news of Hinds' death spread.

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit is handling the case, which remains under active investigation.