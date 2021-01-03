Report: Crime in Atlanta highest it's been in 2 decades

article

Officials in the City of Atlanta describe 2020 as one of the most violent years the city has seen in the last two decades.

According to data from the Atlanta Police Department, there have been 154 murders between the start of 2020 and last Thursday.

That's compared to 95 during the same time frame in 2019.

Shootings are up as well. The data shows 692 shootings as of last Thursday, compared to 480 in the same period in 2019.

In a statement, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore said that "crime is out of control in the city of Atlanta."

"We've got to go beyond hoping something gets better. We really have to find those actionable items that we can be responsible for across the board," Moore said.

And the rise in crime is not just for Atlanta.

Numbers for 2020 show homicides in New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, and other major cities topping 2019's numbers.

