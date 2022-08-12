Remembering George Taber: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia

article

Soldiers who served alongside Staff Sgt. George Taber have heavy hearts since the Army Ranger candidate's sudden death.

Taber and 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon died during a training exercise at Yonah Mountain outside of Dahlonega, according to the U.S. Army. Both soldiers were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Army officials said a tree collapsed during a storm and injured Taber, Fitzgibbon and three others, who are expected to recover.

Taber was a 30-year-old Green Beret and Army Ranger candidate from Glen St. Mary, Florida.

"We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. George Taber. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and teammates," said Col. Kevin Trujillo, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) commander. "He was an exemplary Soldier and Green Beret and he will be sorely missed."

Taber began Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning in March 2017, according to his Special Forces Group based at Eglin Air Force Base on the Florida panhandle.

His 5-year military career included several accolades: the Army Achievement Medal (1OLC), Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Special Forces Tab, Basic Parachutist Badge, and the Military Freefall Parachutist Badge.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and leadership of these two outstanding leaders who unexpectedly lost their lives in the pursuit of excellence," Fort Benning said in a statement.

"Our battalion is devastated by the loss of our teammate. Staff Sgt. Taber was an outstanding Soldier and a model Green Beret," said Lt. Col. Brockton Hershberger, 2nd Battalion commander. "Our top priority is to support his family in any way we can."