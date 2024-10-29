Remains of missing Habersham woman believed found; man arrested

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez (Habersham County Sheriff’s Office )

The remains of a missing 25-year-old Habersham County woman are believed to have been recovered near Cornelia. This comes as officials arrest a 24-year-old man in connection with her murder.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, was heard from on the night of Oct. 22, when she texted a family member around 9:30 p.m. near a Walmart in Cornelia. She was reported missing the next day and a community-wide alert along with her photos were made public. After two days of searching, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office asked for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistance.

Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, of Cornelia, is facing a murder charge in connection with Rodriguez-Ramirez’s death. GBI agents arrested him in Atlanta on Monday on a kidnapping charge related to her disappearance. He was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center on the kidnapping charge, and additional charges are expected.

A GBI spokesperson say human remains were found in a remote area with assistance from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Officials believe the remains are that of Rodriguez-Ramirez due to her distinctive tattoos and clothing description, however a full autopsy will be performed to confirm the identity.

The body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

The GBI urges anyone with information to call 800-597-8477.