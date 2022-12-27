Relatives of Fulton County Jail inmates report ‘inhumane’ conditions after water main break

Loved ones of inmates at the Fulton County Jail are deeply concerned about what they’re calling "inhumane" living conditions inside the facility that’s currently without running water.

Officials said a ruptured water line following extremely cold temperatures across metro Atlanta left them with no choice but to shut the water off as they work to complete repairs.

"They’re having to use the bathroom in trash bags," Leslie Frazier said.

Frazier said it’s been days since her son, Javarros, has been able to shower or use the toilet in his shared cell at the Fulton County Jail.

"It’s been going on 72 hours without water," she stated.

On top of that, Frazier said her son and other inmates are also without heat and while that winter storm brought below-freezing temperatures to metro Atlanta, they were told they couldn’t even walk around with blankets.

"I still get emotional when I think about because they are human too and no one still should have to live in those conditions," Frazier explained.

She said she knew conditions inside of any jail would likely be uncomfortable but the thought of her son in this situation brings her tears.

"I think I had a whole day of crying off and on," she admitted.

The concerned mother is hoping someone will step in and do something about it.

"They should be able to take a shower and use the bathroom," she said.

A statement from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said portable toilets have been set up, and inmates are receiving bottled water while the water line is being repaired.

The statement went on to say Sheriff Patrick Labat is on the site at the Fulton County Jail monitoring progress and the well-being of detainees. FOX 5 reached out to a sheriff’s office spokesperson for comment on Frazier’s allegations about conditions including the lack of heat, water and toilets, but did not hear back as of late Tuesday evening.