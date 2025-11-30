Relatives involved in shooting during fight in Atlanta, police say

The Brief One man was shot by his relative on Campbellton Road. One man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital; his condition is unknown. Police say both men are expected to be charged, but charges have not yet been announced.



Two people are expected to face charges after a fight between relatives ended in gunfire in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta Police officers responded to the 3600 block of Campbellton Road after reports of someone being shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot, they said.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

While officers were investigating, another man arrived at the scene. Police said both men are related and appear to have shot each other following a verbal argument that escalated.

What we don't know:

The exact relationship between the two men is unknown, and police have not said what charges each will face.