Registered sex offender found working at Georgia high school football game, sheriff says

article

Deputies have arrested a registered sex offender in Dade County after they say she was caught working in the concession stand of a high-school football game.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Tuesday night, deputies arrested Amanda L. Pardue in Dade County.

According to investigators, the Dade County Sheriff's Office received complaints that Pardue was working at the concession stand at a football game on Oct. 22, which is a violation of the State Sexual Offender Registry.

Pardue had previously been charged with "electronically furnishing obscene material to minors" and child exploitation in 2018 for sending inappropriate messages and pictures of herself to several 14-year-old boys.

After pleading to charges, Pardue was made to register as a sex offender and put on 10 years probation with the requirement that she not have any contact with anyone under 18 years of age.

She now is in the Dade County Jail awaiting a hearing.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS